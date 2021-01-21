New Fund to Assist Freestore Foodbank to Support Work in NKY

From Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky

A new fund launched in partnership between Horizon Community Funds and Freestore Foodbank will give supporters a new vehicle for giving to the nonprofit in Northern Kentucky.

“Freestore Foodbank is a tremendous partner to community members and other agencies across the region,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We are excited to present this fund to Northern Kentucky with them, and we encourage to support this longstanding nonprofit leader in their work to combat hunger and poverty in our community.”

Freestore Foodbank is one of the 200 food bank members of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Freestore Foodbank’s mission is to improve lives by eliminating hunger in partnership with our community, and to create a hunger-free, healthy, and thriving community. Last year, the Freestore Foodbank provided over 37.7 million meals with 540 community partner agencies, including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, community centers, program sites, senior centers and daycare facilities.

“We are proud to partner with the Horizon Community Funds to support work in Northern Kentucky. Our partnership will allow us to have deeper conversations and find solutions to ending poverty and hunger in our community.” Kurt Reiber, President & CEO of the Freestore Foodbank.

The longstanding nonprofit also responds to ever-changing community needs with additional supports such as workforce training, transportation assistance, vouchers for birth certificates and ID cards, and more. The Freestore Foodbank team also makes referrals to other social services agencies for community members dealing with homelessness, disabilities, mental illness, substance abuse and domestic violence.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

For more information or to make a gift to the Freestore Foodbank Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call 859.757.1552.