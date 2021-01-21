Newport on the Levee Announces 4 Tenants' Move, New Marketplace

A permanent, revolving retail market is set to arrive at Newport on the Levee this summer.

North American Properties (NAP), the Cincinnati-based firm that owns and is redeveloping the landmark, announced Thursday its vision for what it is calling "Trade", which will operate in the new Gallery Building.

The concept is to include up to a dozen local vendors with short to long-term leases, in the style of the market that operated there at Christmas.

Additionally, four local businesses will open storefronts in the Gallery Building after testing their concepts at the Levee's Bridgeview Box Park and the Exchange Market last year.

Trade will span 10,000 square feet on the ground floor of the Gallery Building with individual spaces ranging from 100 to more than 1,000 square feet. The walls and fixtures will be movable, offering tenants room for growth, and opportunities for retailers of all sizes.

Leases are expected to be between three months and a year.

“After the successful debut of creative retail concepts like the Exchange Market and Bridgeview Box Park, we are excited to introduce the community to Trade, where we can continue to give local businesses a platform to grow alongside the transformation of the Levee,” said Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at NAP. “We've always envisioned the Gallery Building as the permanent space for this experience, and Trade will play a key role in bringing energy and vitality to the Levee.”

NAP has also signed long-term leases with four retailers and restaurants, all of which previously occupied space at the box park or the Exchange Market: Little Spoon, Bon Mi Street, Colonel De’s Gourmet Herbs & Spices, and Bluegrass and Sass will each open their own storefronts later this year.

"As a kid, I spent a lot of time at the Levee, and I never imagined that years later I would be opening my own business there,” says Courtney Augsback, owner of Little Spoon. “We were honored to be a part of Winter Wonder in 2019, and even more excited when we were asked back for the Bridgeview Box Park last summer. As Newport residents, we’ve been anxiously waiting to see the Levee brought back to life, and NAP has done just that. Trade and the reimagined Gallery Building are going to make the Levee better than ever, and we’re thrilled to have a permanent location where we can serve our community for years to come."

Ongoing renovations to the Gallery Building include transforming the space into a weather-proof gathering place for the community, so it can serve as a venue for events as well as a place to relax, get work done and to spend time with friends and family, a news release said. The new structure connecting the eastside of the building with the Purple People Bridge is now visible and will open to the public by May 1, while the westside of the building has been replaced with an all-glass wall to flood natural light into the space.

NAP also recently completed construction on the new 3rd Street parking garage entrance. Other redevelopment milestones include upgrades to the valet loop, fresh paint to the buildings’ exteriors, new signage and lighting, and enhancements to the Plaza.

-Staff report