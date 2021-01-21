Thomas More Pulls Away in Second Half, Beats Cumberland (Tenn.)

The #4-ranked Thomas More women's basketball team pulled away from Cumberland (Tenn.) on Thursday, winning at the Connor Convocation Center, 74-51.

The Saints improved to 16-1 overall and 11-1 in the Mid-South Conference with the win.

Thomas More led 27-24 at halftime, following a late three-point conversion by sophomore and Scott High School graduate Summer Secrist.

The Saints opened up a big lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Phoenix 34-12 in the period.

Thomas More was boosted by eleven players who put points on the board.

Kenzie Schwarber and Emily Simon each scored 13 to lead the Saints.

The Saints are back in action on Saturday when they welcome #17-ranked Lindsey Wilson to Crestview Hills. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics