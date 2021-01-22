Five Shot in Covington, Police Believe

Covington Police believe that five people were wounded in a shooting late Friday evening on the 200 block of East 12th Street/Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of 217 E. MLK Blvd/12th St., police said, the address of the Second Time Around bar.

Several individuals had been shot, police said, adding that at this time, it is believed that there are five victims total including one who may have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody and taken to police headquarters along with "numerous witnesses," police said in a news release.

More than a dozen police cruisers responded to the scene and officers were seen entering and examining the area around the bar. Detectives and lab personnel were still on the scene as midnight approached, collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

There were no further details available about the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Covington Police.

Story and photos by Michael Monks, editor & publisher