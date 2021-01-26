COVID-19: UK Variant Found in Ky.; Vaccine Supply to Increase; 207 NKY Cases

A variant of COVID-19 that spreads more aggressively and originated in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday confirmed that two cases of UK variant have been discovered in the state.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is expected to talk more about that during a public briefing on Wednesday, Beshear said. "The UK variant does spread more aggressively, but (Stack will) take us through all the implications of having this strain here,” Beshear said in a news release.

The state recorded 2,714 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 207 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 86 in Kenton Co., 58 in Campbell Co., 46 in Boone Co., 9 in Grant Co., and 8 in Pendleton Co.

The state recorded 35 additional deaths bringing the total to 3,495 since the pandemic began.

The state's positivity rate is at 9.63%, showing a continuing decline in recent days.

There are currently 1,566 people hospitalized across the state including 391 in intensive care units and 228 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Beshear said that the federal government is set to increase the state's vaccine supply by 17%.

“That is a great start,” Beshear said. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”

