Job Fair Planned at Florence Company

A job fair is planned for Friday, January 29 at Robert Bosch, a global supplier of automotive and industrial technology, consumer goods, and building technology.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the company's Florence plant at 15 Spiral Drive.

MAU Workforce Solutions is looking to place workers in the positions of production worker, material handler, full-time assembler, or part-time assembler.

Interested applicants will be offered interviews at the job fair and learn if they are the right fit for the current job openings. Interested applicants can learn more at www.mau.com/florence-event.

To find out more information about current openings with MAU at Robert BOSCH in Florence, visit www.mau.com/florence.

