More Ky. Voters Removed than Added in December

The Kentucky voter rolls saw more voters removed than added in December.

Secretary of State Michael G. Adams reported that 671 new voters were added while 3,089 were removed, including 2,625 deceased voters, 287 non-resident voters, 174 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and three felony convicts.

The 2,418 fewer voters on the rolls as of December 31 represents a decrease of 0.07 percent from November 30.

“In this year with no elections, my focus is on improving our election system for 2022,” Adams said. “While the legislature considers major reforms I’ve proposed, we won’t lose sight of our ongoing mission to clean up the voter rolls we inherited one year ago.”

Democratic registrants represent 47 percent of the electorate with 1,677,174 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 3,400 since November 30, a 0.20 percent decrease. Republican registrants total 1,577,561, or 44 percent of voters. Republicans saw a decrease of 1,051 registered voters, a decline of 0.07 percent from November 30. In addition, 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 2,033 registrants, a 0.62 percent climb.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.

-Staff report