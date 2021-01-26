St. Vincent de Paul Opening New Thrift Store, Food Pantry in Cold Spring

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky announced Tuesday that it is opening a new food pantry and thrift store in Cold Spring.

The new facility will be at 3970-3972 Alexandria Pike.

St. Vincent de Paul's new operation will add to its Northern Kentucky presence. It already operates thrift stores in Erlanger, Florence, and Falmouth.

The new location will be a place where residents of Campbell County can more easily receive help with basic necessities, with plans for the store to carry clothing, household goods and furniture, an announcement said. The location will also serve as a donation drop-off site, where supporters can donate gently used clothing, furniture and housewares.

“Access to the basic necessities we offer can be difficult for those we serve in Campbell County, requiring a drive to Erlanger, Florence or Falmouth to find what they need," said St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky Executive Director Karen Zengel. "Our new location is centrally located in Campbell County and on the bus line. This physical expansion of our outreach will make it much easier for our neighbors to access assistance with food, clothing and household items. It also provides a convenient place for our material donors to drop off their gently used items. We are very excited for this new opportunity.”

The new food pantry will open on March 1 and will be open three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday evenings from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The new thrift store is set to open mid-April.

