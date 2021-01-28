Roebling Suspension Bridge to Close for 9-Month Restoration Project

The Roebling Suspension Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati will close for a nine-month-long restoration project beginning February 15.

Starting Monday, February 1, the 154-year old span will be reduced to a single lane of traffic for two weeks before fully closing to vehicular traffic.

The bridge was shuttered in April of 2019 as a safety precaution when sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower. Temporary netting was installed and the bridge reopened in August that year.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and representatives of the State Historic Preservation Office have been working to develop a project that will address several issues and help preserve and protect the structure for future generations, a news release said.

The $4.7 million project was awarded to Lithko Restoration Technologies, LLC. The project includes masonry work and the repair and replacement of sections of sandstone on the north and south anchorages and towers.

Other work includes minor deck and sidewalk repair.

“The bridge will be limited to a single lane of traffic for two weeks, then closed to traffic altogether for this restoration,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for the Department of Highways District 6 office. “But we know what a vital connection this is and we will keep a pedestrian sidewalk open during the project.”

Special traffic signals will be installed to allow for a single lane of traffic, enabling crews to prepare for the full closure that begins Feb. 15. The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by the end of November and the overall project is expected to be complete by Dec. 31.

The Roebling Bridge carries approximately 8,100 vehicles a day. Motorists may use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27) as a detour.

-Staff report