Photos: NKU Back Above .500 with Sweep of UIC

Northern Kentucky is back above the .500 mark after sweeping UIC in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday in men's basketball action at BB&T Arena.

The Norse are now 9-8 overall and 7-5 in the Horizon League.

Both games were tight, with NKU winning by two on Saturday, and by four on Friday.

On Saturday, Bryson Langdon secured a 69-67 win for Northern Kentucky, scoring a late basket and completing the three-point play with a made free throw. He had 12 points on the night.

Trevon Faulkner contributed 15 points while Marques Warrick added 11.

On Friday night, the Norse won 72-68.

Trevon Faulkner scored 25 points and added a career-high rebounding total of 10. He also nailed a last-second heave from three-quarter court as the first half expired

--

Warrick added 20 points in the game while Langdon scored 13.

NKU is back in action on Friday and Saturday at Milwaukee.

Women's team sweeps Milwaukee

The NKU women's team won both games at Milwaukee over the weekend, 68-61 on Saturday, and 67-50 on Friday.

The Norse are 6-5 on the season and 6-0 in the Horizon League.

NKU is back home next Friday and Saturday to host Green Bay.

-Staff report

Photos from Saturday's men's game by RCN photographer Brian Frey