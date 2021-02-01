COVID-19: Five from NKY Among Monday's Dead; 166 New Cases Here

Five additional deaths and 166 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in five Northern Kentucky counties on Monday.

The deaths, among 35 statewide, included 67-, 69-, and 71-year old men from Boone Co., and 68- and 79-year old men from Kenton Co.

Among the new local cases, there were 58 in Kenton Co., 49 in Boone Co., 28 in Campbell Co., 27 in Grant Co., and 4 in Pendleton Co.

Across the state, there were 1,623 newly confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear noted that the state has seen its third consecutive week of declining cases and its fourth straight day with a positivity rate below 9%. He also provided an update on the state's vaccination efforts.

“Remember, we are vaccinating people faster than we get doses from the federal government, and if you’re having a hard time signing up, it’s because there just aren’t enough doses. But we are working hard and everybody is going to get their turn,” said Beshear.

For the past four weeks, Kentucky has administered more initial doses than it received from the federal government, the governor said. Beshear said that the state can vaccinate up to 250,000 people per week: the only limiting factor for vaccine distribution is supply.

In total, 422,500 initial vaccine doses have been sent to Kentucky and 362,271 have been administered: 341,575 initial doses have been sent to the state’s distribution program and 305,757 have been administered through that program; 80,925 initial doses have been sent to Kentucky through the federal long-term care vaccination program that contracts with CVS and Walgreens and 56,514 have been administered through that program.

Meanwhile, there are 1,314 people hospitalized across the state including 337 in intensive care units and 178 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the incidence rate in Northern Kentucky counties, which is the average number of daily cases per 100,000 people over the preceding seven days