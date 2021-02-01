CVG Reaches Agreement to Manage and Operate Miami U. Airport

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) announced that it finalized an agreement with Miami University in Oxford, Oh. regarding a new structure for the management and operations of the Miami University Airport (OXD).

The agreement stipulates that Miami will continue to own the OXD Airport, as well as the 300 acres on which it is located. CVG will manage and operate the facility, which will remain a general aviation airport that supports corporate flights, flight training and recreational flights. The term of the lease and operation agreement is for five years, renewable for five additional five-year terms.

“By partnering with CVG, Miami is tapping into unparalleled expertise and knowledge to improve airport services and benefit the entire region,” said Miami President Gregory Crawford. “This long-term commitment to OXD airport will create more avenues for collaboration between CVG professionals and Miami’s faculty, and more opportunities for our students in terms of potential projects and internships. All of this will support aviation and airport-related innovation in Southwest Ohio.”

The agreement has been contemplated for several years, stemming from collaborations between CVG and Miami around university engagement in the airport business and aviation-related innovation, a news release said.

“Over the last several years, the CVG team has been focused on growing and diversifying the airport business,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG. “I could not be more pleased with this partnership with Miami University and the opportunity to manage the OXD Airport. CVG will bring our airport business know-how to handle the day-to-day affairs of OXD. Our staff will learn a great deal about general aviation airport management that will complement our core business of owning and operating CVG Airport.”

The agreement between CVG and Miami is pending concurrence by the Federal Aviation Administration.

-Staff report

Image via Miami University