Renaissance Covington Adds Three Board Members

Renaissance Covington, a downtown-based promotional and civic organization, announced the addition of three new board members.

“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, creativity, and fun as we work to amplify the vibrancy in downtown Covington,” said Nick Wade, executive director of Renaissance Covington (RCov). “We are excited to channel Ashton (Cooper), Chelsey (Lonneman O'Connell), and Rebecca (Sheehan)’s talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission.”

Ashton Cooper has lived in Covington for two-and-a-half years and is a partner at Glenmar CPAs. She assisted entrepreneurs in the first Covington cohort for Cincinnati-based MORTAR.

"I'm excited to serve on the board and give back to the community that has made NKY feel like home," Cooper said.

Chelsey Lonneman O'Connell is project manager at Orleans Development, a Covington-based firm behind some of the city's signature residential and commercial developments.

“My father grew up in Latonia, so I have fond memories of Emerson’s bakery on Saturday mornings and strolls through the city," Lonneman O'Connell said. "Covington has progressed immensely since then, and even more in the last decade. I’ve always rooted for Covington, and I’m thrilled to give back to the city through the RCov board.”

Rebecca Sheehan is an attorney at DBL Law practicing primarily in the areas of healthcare and employment law. She is a Covington native, having grown up in West Covington and currently resides in Latonia.

“I’m excited to serve on the RCov board for the opportunity to make Covington an even more fun place to live, work, and play through creative programming, events, and public art,” Sheehan said.

-Staff report

Photo: RCov's office in downtown Covington (RCN file)