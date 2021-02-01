St. Thomas Names Huser as New Principal

Saint Thomas School of Fort Thomas announced Kim Huser as the new school principal for the 2021-22 school year.



Huser will take over for Father Ross Kelsch, the current acting principal.

Huser is currently the assistant principal at Saint Joseph School in Cold Spring and has over 18 years in Catholic education.

She earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Northern Kentucky University and a master's degree in education from the University of Phoenix and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.

“I look forward to working with the families and community to uphold the Catholic values and superior academics that Saint Thomas has to offer,” Huser said.

St. Thomas was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2019, and recently completed major facility renovations including upgrades for classroom and student technology.

“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Huser as part of our Saint Thomas community and look forward to partnering with her as we work to form and transform the lives of the students at Saint Thomas,” said Father Ross Kelsch.

-Staff report

Photo provided