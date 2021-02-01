Tree Falls in Wallace Woods, Hundreds Lose Power

A large tree fell on Wallace Avenue in Covington, leaving hundreds without power on a cold Monday morning.

The tree previously stood in front of the Martanna Flats apartment buildings at the corner of Wallace and Eastern avenues.

As of 9:30 a.m., Duke Energy reports nearly 700 customers without power in the Wallace Woods neighborhood.

Covington Police were on scene as the tree also landed partially in the street and on top of some vehicles.

The River City News will update this story when more information is available.

-Staff report

Images provided