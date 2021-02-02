COVID-19: 2,443 Cases in Ky.; 394 in NKY; Kenton Co. Woman Dies

Kentucky recorded an additional 2,443 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 394 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 144 cases in Boone Co., 132 in Kenton Co., 78 in Campbell Co., 23 in Grant Co., and 17 in Pendleton Co.

A 78-year old Kenton County woman was among the 32 new deaths reported on Tuesday.

Governor Andy Beshear highlighted some positive developments in the state's fight against the coronavirus. He noted that the state's vaccine supply is expected to increase by an additional 5%.

In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22% the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.

The governor also noted Tuesday was the fifth day in a row that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed under 9%. It is currently at 8.83%.

“Here in Kentucky and across the county we are seeing case numbers declining and we want to continue to see that trend,” said Beshear. “Unfortunately, we also continue to see far more deaths than we’d like to. There are 13 individuals in this report who were only in their 50s and 60s when they passed away from this virus.

“But there is really good news today, too,” said Beshear. “The president announced that his administration is increasing our supply another 5%. Again, our challenge is supply, supply, supply. Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it’s just going to take some time.”

There are currently 1,335 people hospitalized across the state including 373 in intensive care units and 172 on ventilators.

