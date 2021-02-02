Hebron Man Gets Redemption on "Ellen" After "Game of Games" Appearance

A Hebron man has had a busy week with TV star Ellen Degeneres - on both of her programs.

Craig Cliff appeared Monday night on Ellen's Game of Games on NBC where he won the "Oh Ship!" game and was the runner-up on "Know or Go." He just missed out on appearing in the show's final round.

Cliff had said that had he won the grand prize money, he would have put it towards random acts of kindness in honor of his late father.

So, Degeneres invited Cliff to appear on her daytime talk show Ellen where he played the rapid-fire game "Hotter Hands" and won $10,000.

Watch the clip below:

-Staff report

Images provided