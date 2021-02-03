Man Found Dead in Covington Parking Garage

A man was found dead inside the Mid-Town Parking Garage in Covington on Tuesday morning.

Covington Police told RCN that the man was homeless and found by a friend or acquaintance who attempted to wake him that morning and found him not breathing.

The coroner's office was contacted and responded.

No foul play is suspected.

Covington Police said that next of kin is being notified and no further details about the man were available.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Mid-Town Garage (RCN)