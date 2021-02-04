COVID-19: Vaccine Site Open in Covington; 11 from NKY Dead; 400 New Cases Here

The Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington is one of the four newly announced regional COVID-19 vaccination sites, as announced by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday.

The governor also announced sites in Bowling Green, Glasgow, and Murray.

“This is part of our continued commitment to make sure you don’t have to drive more than one county away to get your vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re not fully there yet, but if you look through the progression of where we were a week ago compared to where we are now, you see how this is coming together.”

Public health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also said district and county health departments will receive more doses based on population served.

The Covington site is operated by Kroger Health and opened on Thursday to those eligible to receive a vaccine in Kentucky, which is currently still only allowing those who fall into categories for phases 1a and 1b.

The convention center is located at 1 West RiverCenter Boulevard. The sites are open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rolling, seven-day appointments went live Thursday night after the governor’s announcement. Visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 to sign-up.

“There’s going to be a lot of vaccine coming there but it’s still very limited when based on the number of people who want to get vaccinated,” Beshear said.

Covington Assistant City Manager Bruce Applegate urged residents not to dawdle.

“I encourage all Covington residents who are eligible at the current time to get the vaccine to sign up immediately. As the governor said, supplies are limited,” Applegate said.

Those who are eligible are people who fall in category 1a (long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health-care personnel) and category 1b (first responders, anyone age 70 or older, or K-12 school personnel) of the state’s vaccination schedule.

“This is a way to not only protect yourself but also to help the entire community," Applegate said. "Mass vaccinations are the only way that we will be able to completely reopen all of our fantastic restaurants and small businesses here, not to mention our schools and other workplaces, and get back to enjoying the activities we all enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Beshear announced Thursday as the second-deadliest day in Kentucky since the coronavirus pandemic arrived here nearly a year ago. Fifty-eight deaths were reported, including eleven in Northern Kentucky.

In Boone County, one woman aged 75, and five men, aged 52, 67, 70, 72, and 74, were among the dead. In Kenton County, a 97-year old woman, and four men, aged 68, 69, 85, and 97 were reported to have died from COVID-19 complications.

The state saw 2,500 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 400 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 162 new cases in Kenton Co., 138 in Boone Co., 75 in Campbell Co., 23 in Grant Co., and 2 in Pendleton Co.

There are currently 1,340 people hospitalized across Kentucky due to COVID-19, including 368 in intensive care units and 171 on ventilators.

