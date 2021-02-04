Union Man Charged with Raping, Sexually Abusing Children

A Union man was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of children.

Jonathan Anderson, 47, was the subject of an investigation that began Wednesday afternoon when the Boone County Sheriff's Office received a report of sexual abuse and then scheduled interviews with the alleged victims at the Northern Kentucky Children's Advocacy Center.

The victims, detectives said, said that the abuse had occurred on different occasions over the course of many years.

Detectives located Anderson and he corroborated the disclosures provided by the victims and spoke about other sexual acts that he had committed, a news release said. Ultimately, he confessed to multiple counts of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse, the sheriff's office said.

Anderson is charged with two counts of first degree sodomy involving a victim under 12 years of age, one count of first degree rape involving a victim under 12 years of age, and four counts of first degree sexual abuse involving a victim under 12 years of age.

He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

-Staff report

Photo provided