Photos: Inside New Tailor Lofts on Monmouth St. in Newport

A historic and familiar building on Monmouth Street in downtown Newport has been renovated into modern luxury apartments called Tailor Lofts.

The building, located at 818 Monmouth Street, was the Eilerman's department store from the early 1900s until the mid-1960s then became a multitude of revolving business and today houses 20 one-bedroom loft apartments, a fitness room, and a street-facing commercial space that is currently occupied by a mixed-martial arts gym. The units range from $850 to $1,450 per month.

Many aspects of the building's history can be found throughout. The original tin ceilings were kept in each of the apartments and the original plaster walls have been left exposed. Moreover, framed newspaper clippings about Eilerman's department store can be found in the entryway to the apartments.

The apartments also have modern touches as well - including an open-floor design, raised lofts in the apartments on the second floor, and contemporary kitchen design with modern appliances. The developers of Tailor Lofts, Covington-based Orleans Development, also raised the floors of the apartments to give residents easier viewing out of the building's massive windows.

Chelsey O'Connell, project manager at Orleans, said that she thinks the apartments are uniquely beautiful and perfectly situated in the heart of downtown Newport.

"It's like living in a piece of history with modern amenities," O'Connell said. "With the unique layered floor plan, stunning tin ceilings and colorful history, there is nothing comparable in Newport today."

Tailor Lofts is currently leasing and renters can receive move-in specials.

-Connor Wall, associate editor