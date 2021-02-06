Dayton Seeks Candidates for Open Council Seat, Approval Expected in March

The City of Dayton city council is seeking to fill a vacancy created when City Councilwoman Tammy Cornett resigned on Feb. 2.

Under Kentucky law, a city council has 30 days to fill any vacancy on its legislative body. If this vacancy is not filled by city council within this time period, the law requires Gov. Andy Beshear name a person to fill this vacancy.

Dayton city council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the process by which it will select the new city council member. City council is expected to vote on the selection of the new council member at its meeting scheduled for March 2.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, a resident of the City of Dayton for at least a year, and a qualified voter. Candidates interested in this position should send an email with their contact information, a resume, and/or bio or background to Dayton city council at [email protected].

-Staff report

Photo: Dayton riverfront (RCN file)