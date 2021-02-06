NKU Drops Most Threes Since 2007 in Victory Over Milwaukee in Fifth Straight Win

Northern Kentucky hit more three-point shots in a single game since it set a school record in 2007.

The Norse nailed 18 shots from long-range in its Friday night victory over Milwaukee, 87-73, the team's fifth straight win.

NKU is now 10-8 overall and 8-5 in the Horizon League, and will play Milwaukee (7-7, 6-6) again on Saturday afternoon.

Marques Warrick led the Norse with 21 points while Bryson Langdon added 19 (included four three-point shots), Adham Eleeda scored 17 (including five three-point shots), and Adrian Nelson put in 10, shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

NKU’s 18 threes are the most in a game since registering a program-record 19 against IU-East in 2007. The total also ties the record for most threes ever given up by Milwaukee, which came from Detroit Mercy on Feb. 26, 2000.

Tip-off for Saturday's game in Milwaukee is 3 p.m.

Women's team suffers first Horizon loss

Northern Kentucky women’s basketball fell to Green Bay, 63-56, on Friday afternoon at BB&T Arena. The Norse are now 6-6 overall and 6-1 in conference play, while Green Bay moves to 10-6 on the year and 9-4 in the Horizon League.

Lindsey Duvall led the Norse with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ivy Turner added 12 points.

The Norse play again at Green Bay on Saturday at noon.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics