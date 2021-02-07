Bellevue High, Grandview Elementary Slated for Renovations

The Bellevue board of education listened to a report on upcoming renovations at Bellevue High and Grandview Elementary schools. The gym near the football field is also slated for an upgrade.

Architect Ehmet Hayes and Superintendent Robb Smith explained that Grandview will get a new roof and reconfigured entrance to enhance security along with some new flooring.

A new roof is also slated for the high school along with bathroom renovations.

A new roof is also planned for the gym at the football field.

New board member Liz Joseph, elected in November, was sworn in. Julia Fischer was selected as board president while Jenn Owens will be vice president.

The board also approved a position for a mental health specialist. The position will serve for half a school year. Bellevue received $50,000 from the state to fund it.

Across the country children are having trouble with mental health during this time of isolation, so even though it was approved before the pandemic. Superintendent Smith said that the funds were a one-time grant from the state, but that he is hoping it will be extended.

The board also approved a non-residential contract with Southgate Independent Schools for students in grades 9 through 12 only. Bellevue also contracts with Newport for non-residential students from grades K through 12, but that contract was not renewed at this meeting, but it will be renewed at a future meeting.

