Covington Schools Monitoring Cases Before Returning to Hybrid Learning

Covington Independent Public Schools (CIPS) faculty and staff are expected to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on February 14.

CIPS Director of Health Services Jennifer Fowee explained that the district watches closely the COVID reports involving the zip codes of 41011 and 41014, which she said are trending in the right direction.

Students in the district continue to learn remotely.

There are still several students and staff in quarantine as of last week.

The board agreed that if the district were to return to a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning, it would happen on February 22.

Finance Director Annette Burtschy gave a report on the finances in the district, as well as the draft budget for next year, which is always due in January. The budget is approximately $40.7 million, with a contingency of about $1.75 million, which is about 4 percent.

She told the board that the district generally has $14.7 million in SEEK (state) funding, at about $4000 per child, although each child is weighted differently.

Burtschy said the e-rate grants have been cut drastically in the last few years, and while the district received $322,000 in 2016, this year they received $81,000 and next year is predicted to be $88,000.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor