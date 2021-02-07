Dayton Schools: Student Advocate is Familiar Face; New Roof for Concession Stand

The Dayton board of education accepted a draft budget for the next school year.

The budget is projected at around $2 million with an 11.9-percent contingency.

Superintendent Jay Brewer told the board that the budget for next year is looking good, but that this is only a draft, and in May the numbers will be firmer, and the final budget in September will be more concrete.

Meanwhile, Dayton students have been learning in a hybrid in-person and virtual schedule since January 11.

Brewer said that about 80 percent are attending school this way while 20 percent of students are all-virtual.

The superintendent said that if case counts drop and the vaccines are effective, he would like see a more aggressive return to normal by March.

As with most of the the Northern Kentucky school districts, teachers and staff have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will receive a second soon.

Meanwhile, Gina Byrd, who spent thirty years as the district's family resource director, is coming back as a student advocate. Her job will be to take approximately 25 students selected on the basis of attendance, grades, and behavior, and to keep in close contact with them.

The students are mainly from the 7, 8, and 9th grades. This is a part-time position, but the district hopes it gives students the attention they need to succeed.

Bruce Harkins is the new band director, and he came to the meeting to describe the program with the band members. Currently some small groups of students meet in person, and all band members take some virtual classes.

The board also approved new roofs for the day care building and stadium concession stand.

Several students were recognized as students of the month, including from the high school Sammy McFarland, Nick Stevens, Angie Thomas Perez, Cooper Sparks, Mikey Hauser, and Nolan Brooks.

Devin Schloemer is the athlete of the month, and Owen Overman is the artist of the month.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor