Independence Helps 17 Businesses and Expects to Assist More

The City of Independence was able to assist seventeen of its businesses through a relief program, using federal dollars sent here to aid in the economic recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Administrator Chris Moriconi said that the city is still processing other requests and expects more checks to go out soon.

Mayor Chris Reinersman said that while the amount of money being distributed won't be a huge boost to the businesses, he hopes that it helps them in this rough period.

Meanwhile, city council approved an ordinance annexing just over four acres in the forthcoming Glenhurst subdivision so that all the homes would be in the city.

In another zoning-related matter, city council listened to the first reading of an ordinance to provide alternative surfacing for passive parking at Brushy Fork Park. The park is owned by the Kenton Conservancy which wants to keep the area as natural as possible. The proposed text amendment would allow for the parking area and trails to remain as gravel instead of blacktop.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor