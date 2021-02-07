Newport Plans New Roof, Fire Alarm System at Schools

The Newport board of education listened to its annual audit report presented by Daniel Demonte and Harold Kremer of the firm Barnes Dennig.

The accountants told the board that no issues were found.

The board approved a new roof to be installed at the intermediate school, and a replacement fire alarm system at the primary school.

Each project must be approved by the state and then be sent out to bid.

The projects could be finished by the summer.

The board approved a draft budget for the next school year and a contract with Linda Rains for systems work with leadership teams.

The final payment of the district-wide camera project was approved in the amount of $73,068.

The school district remains on an all-virtual learning calendar, but teachers and staff have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose scheduled for February 14.

Classes are expected to resume in-person on February 22.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor