Erlanger Prepares for Budget Process, Awards First Relief Dollars to Colonial Cottage

The Erlanger city council will go over its next fiscal year budget on Saturday, April 24 at 9 a.m.

City Administrator Matthew Kremer told council at its recent meeting that data was being compiled and that throughout March those numbers would be crunched.

Mayor Jessica Fette said that she has received positive and negative feedback about the April meeting but that she wants to be firm on the date. The meeting will be open to the public.

In other business, Kremer said that the city received eight bids for its security cameras project, ranging from $26,000 to $72,000. The closest bid to what had been budgeted was $26,400 from Net Connect Technology.

The city will also go out to bid for garbage and recycling collection.

The Colonial Cottage restaurant is the first in the city to qualify for the city's business support program designed to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council also passed a municipal order which permits Mayor Fette to enter into a lease agreement with the Norfolk Southern Railroad for the land on Jack Scheben Drive where the Public Works building is located. The lease will be for $16,100.

Mayor Fette gave a shout out to Recreation Director Kim Wolking. She said that it has been difficult to be a recreation director during a pandemic, but Wolking was able to schedule 38 of 53 events, and even though they weren't exactly what was planned, Wolking was able to think outside the box and give people something to do safely.

Police Chief Kyle Rader welcomed Lieutenant Kim Klare, who is the first female to rise to that rank. He also welcomed Kyle Thornberry, who was promoted to patrol sergeant.

Fire Chief Todd Whitaker told council that the department has been fully staffed for a year and that he is working on the budget.

