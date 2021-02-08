Ft. Mitchell Names Edwin King as City Administrator

Ft. Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman introduced Edwin King as the new city administrator.

King replaces Sharmili Reddy who stepped down last spring after five years to become director at Planning & Development Services of Kenton County.

Police Chief Andrew Schierberg has served as interim city administrator since Reddy's departure and was not a candidate for the full-time role.

King previously served as executive director of the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) and has also held executive positions with McD Concrete and the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet during the administration of Governor Matt Bevin.

He also worked for United States Senator Jim Bunning in Washington, D.C. from 2007 to 2010 as professional staff on the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.

Upon leaving the Senate, he served in fixed income investigations for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in D.C., according to a news release announcing his hire at KHC in 2017.

At Monday night's city council meeting, King said that he had been working in Nashville, but that he is looking forward to being back in Northern Kentucky. His wife is a Florence native, he said.

"I am humbled by the opportunity that you all placed in me," King said during the virtual meeting. "Ft. Mitchell is such a vibrant community and it's clear that you all work well together and I really wanted to be a part of that team.

"I'm proud to be a part of the community now and I thank you and I look forward to working with you all."

Mayor Hehman said that King will take over his new role in the first week of March.

"I do believe that he brings something very unique to the city," Hehman said. "He has a very diverse background in state and local government and I definitely think he brings something that will really help Ft. Mitchell move for the next ten years."

Hehman also shared praise of Schierberg, who will remain police chief in the city.

"There was no question whether or not we could maintain and run the city because our department heads are so good," Hehman said of last year when Reddy stepped down. "But for Andrew to step up and do both roles for not just one month but for almost the entire year, hat's off to Andrew.

"I think when you're ready to retire as a police officer, there will be a lot of people banging on your door because you did an exceptional job and really took this job seriously."

Schierberg told King to expect good work from the city's department heads. "We have a great team here. Not only are they all experts in their own areas, but I think we work really well as a team and that really made things smooth over the last number of months," Schierberg said.

Chief Schierberg thanked the city council and the police department "for sharing me with the rest of the city."

"You essentially were doing two full-time jobs at once and you didn't miss a beat," Councilman Greg Pohlgeers told Schierberg. "I greatly appreciate your service to the city."

Written by Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Edwin King (RCN file)