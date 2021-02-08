Independence Man Jailed After Shooting Brother While Playing with Gun Drunk

An Independence man is jailed Monday after shooting his brother, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to Phyllis Court in Hebron on Sunday after receiving reports of individuals fighting and gunshots.

Shell casings were located in the roadway but there was no suspect or victim nearby, deputies said.

On Monday morning, a gunshot victim arrived at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

The Florence Police Department had a suspect detained after he admitted to driving the gunshot victim to the hospital.

David Kroth, 34, later admitted to detectives, the sheriff's office said, that he was playing with a handgun when it went off three times, striking his brother, Kaz Kroth, 30, of Florence, at least twice.

David Kroth said that he was intoxicated at the time and that he was “being stupid, screwing around," a news release said. Kaz Kroth was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

David Kroth is charged with one count of first degree assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond.

-Staff report

Photo provided