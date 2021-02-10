Beechwood Claims Regional Middle School Speech Title

Beechwood Middle School's speech team won the Kentucky High School Speech League (KHSLL) regional title.

The team also saw multiple champions and runners-up named in individual events.

The middle school team qualifies for the state event, to be held online, later this month.

Here are the winners from Beechwood High School and Beechwood Middle School in the Northern Region:

Team: Beechwood Middle: Regional Champion Team

Regional Champions:

Annie Harris: Jr. Declamation

Gabe Grinsteinner: Jr. Dramatic Interpretation

Ella Dixon & Lily Parke: Jr. Duo Acting

Sylvia Wessel: Jr. Humorous Interpretation

Louis Schlosser: Jr. Impromptu Speaking

Riley Hamm: Sr. Impromptu Speaking

Sylvia Wessel & Grace Wainscott: Jr. Improvisational Duo

Ella Dixon: Jr. Poetry Interpretation

Courtney Dietrich: Jr. Prose Interpretation

Regional Runners Up:

Grace Wainscott: Jr. Broadcasting

Maddie Bray: Jr. Dramatic Interpretation

Louis Schlosser: Jr. Extemporaneous Speaking

Riley Hamm: Sr. Extemporaneous Speaking

Louis Schlosser: Jr. Original Oratory

Henry Alley: Sr. Informative Speaking

Julianne Shriver: Jr. Poetry Interpretation

Julianne Shriver: Jr. Prose Interpretation

The Beechwood High School and Middle School speech teams are coached by Molly Seifert, Effie Fugate, Christy Steinbrunner, Josi Stone, and several volunteer parent coaches.

-Staff report