Beechwood Claims Regional Middle School Speech Title
Beechwood Middle School's speech team won the Kentucky High School Speech League (KHSLL) regional title.
The team also saw multiple champions and runners-up named in individual events.
The middle school team qualifies for the state event, to be held online, later this month.
Here are the winners from Beechwood High School and Beechwood Middle School in the Northern Region:
Team: Beechwood Middle: Regional Champion Team
Regional Champions:
Annie Harris: Jr. Declamation
Gabe Grinsteinner: Jr. Dramatic Interpretation
Ella Dixon & Lily Parke: Jr. Duo Acting
Sylvia Wessel: Jr. Humorous Interpretation
Louis Schlosser: Jr. Impromptu Speaking
Riley Hamm: Sr. Impromptu Speaking
Sylvia Wessel & Grace Wainscott: Jr. Improvisational Duo
Ella Dixon: Jr. Poetry Interpretation
Courtney Dietrich: Jr. Prose Interpretation
Regional Runners Up:
Grace Wainscott: Jr. Broadcasting
Maddie Bray: Jr. Dramatic Interpretation
Louis Schlosser: Jr. Extemporaneous Speaking
Riley Hamm: Sr. Extemporaneous Speaking
Louis Schlosser: Jr. Original Oratory
Henry Alley: Sr. Informative Speaking
Julianne Shriver: Jr. Poetry Interpretation
Julianne Shriver: Jr. Prose Interpretation
The Beechwood High School and Middle School speech teams are coached by Molly Seifert, Effie Fugate, Christy Steinbrunner, Josi Stone, and several volunteer parent coaches.
-Staff report