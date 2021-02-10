Member Login

Beechwood Claims Regional Middle School Speech Title

Wed, 02/10/2021 - 13:58 RCN Newsdesk
Beechwood Middle School's speech team won the Kentucky High School Speech League (KHSLL) regional title.

The team also saw multiple champions and runners-up named in individual events.

The middle school team qualifies for the state event, to be held online, later this month.

Here are the winners from Beechwood High School and Beechwood Middle School in the Northern Region:

Team: Beechwood Middle: Regional Champion Team 

Regional Champions: 

Annie Harris: Jr. Declamation 

Gabe Grinsteinner: Jr. Dramatic Interpretation 

Ella Dixon & Lily Parke: Jr. Duo Acting 

Sylvia Wessel: Jr. Humorous Interpretation 

Louis Schlosser: Jr. Impromptu Speaking 

Riley Hamm: Sr. Impromptu Speaking 

Sylvia Wessel & Grace Wainscott: Jr. Improvisational Duo 

Ella Dixon: Jr. Poetry Interpretation 

Courtney Dietrich: Jr. Prose Interpretation 

Regional Runners Up: 

Grace Wainscott: Jr. Broadcasting 

Maddie Bray: Jr. Dramatic Interpretation 

Louis Schlosser: Jr. Extemporaneous Speaking 

Riley Hamm: Sr. Extemporaneous Speaking 

Louis Schlosser: Jr. Original Oratory 

Henry Alley: Sr. Informative Speaking 

Julianne Shriver: Jr. Poetry Interpretation 

Julianne Shriver: Jr. Prose Interpretation 

The Beechwood High School and Middle School speech teams are coached by Molly Seifert, Effie Fugate, Christy Steinbrunner, Josi Stone, and several volunteer parent coaches.

-Staff report

