COVID-19: Five from NKY Among Wednesday's Dead; 178 New Cases in Region

Five Northern Kentucky counties counted 493 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over Tuesday and Wednesday, as announced by the state.

Over those two days, there were 189 in Kenton Co., 158 in Boone Co., 86 in Campbell Co., 34 in Grant Co., and 16 in Pendleton Co.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 49 new deaths statewide on Wednesday, including five from Northern Kentucky: an 83-year old woman, and 96- and 77-year old men from Kenton County, an 83-year old woman from Boone Co., and a 93-year old man from Campbell Co.

Beshear highlighted that the state's positivity rate is going down, though people are still dying. The state's positivity rate is now 7.5%.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

There were 1,914 newly confirmed cases across Kentucky on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,191 people hospitalized across the state including 336 in intensive care units, and 169 on ventilators.

-Staff report