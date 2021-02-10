CVG Adds COVID, Antigen, and Antibody Tests for Travelers, Public

Rapid COVID-19, antigen, and antibody tests are now available at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

CVG is partnering with Skyology Lab to allow travelers and the general public to obtain COVID-19 test results in thirty-five minutes at the airport.

The testing site is now open at CVG's terminal to the left side of the TSA security checkpoint.

It is available to airport employees, travelers, and the community.

There is a dedicated lane for individuals to enter, check in and be seen by a Skyology Lab health professional.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required as walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule, visit CVGairport.com/COVID-testing.

Hours of operation are 6 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday-Monday and Thursday-Saturday. Tuesday and Wednesday hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The COVID test is $200, the antigen test is $150, and the antibody test is $75.

“The health and safety of travelers and employees is our number one priority,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG Airport. “On-site rapid testing for COVID-19 is one way to boost confidence when traveling.”

“Skyology Lab has been providing Rapid COVID-19 testing in the Tri-state area,” said John Keuffer, Skyology spokesperson. “We are excited to expand this opportunity in partnership with CVG. Our combined goal is to help increase the safety for the community and travelers with convenient COVID- 19 testing solutions with fast results.”

-Staff report