Former NKY Police Officer Charged Again with Soliciting Prostitution

A former Northern Kentucky police officer who has already pleaded guilty to previous crimes involving the solicitation of minors and men, is charged for a similar offense again.

Elsmere Police charged James Bussman, 56, with loitering for prostitution purposes (second offense) for an incident that is alleged to have taken place on February 2 along the Dixie Highway corridor.

According to police, Bussman was in his car when he approached a mal on Dixie and allegedly asked him if he was "looking for work." Bussman is then accused of approaching the man for a second time, offering him $100 to perform a sex act.

Bussman has been served a summons by the Kenton County Sheriff's Office to appear in Kenton District Court on March 19.

The Elsmere resident formerly worked for police departments in Falmouth and Ft. Mitchell.

Bussman is currently listed on the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry. In September 2020, Bussmann pled guilty in Pendleton County to attempted unlawful transaction with a minor, first degree, illegal sexual activity.

In October 2020, Bussman pled guilty to stalking, second degree, in Boone County for an incident that took place in Florence.

Elsmere Police Detective Eric Higgins, who is investigating the case, said that police are urging any other potential victims of Bussman to contact him at 859-474-4785 or through email at [email protected].

“If this man has approached you, let us know as soon as possible,” Higgins said.

“When we received the complaint in Elsmere, we acted on it quickly to ensure the safety of our community,” said Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier.

-Staff report

Photo via Kenton County Detention Center