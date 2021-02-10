Governor, Legislative Leaders to Participate in NKY Chamber "Day in Frankfort"

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced that state leaders, including Governor Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers, House Speaker David Osborne, and members of the Northern Kentucky legislative caucus will directly engage with participants at its upcoming annual legislative "Day in Frankfort".

“We are excited to be able to bring these leaders together for timely conversations about the policy matters important to the Northern Kentucky business community,” said Kristin Baldwin, NKY Chamber vice president of public affairs and communications. “Attendees can look forward to hearing and learning more about key legislative priorities and how the legislative agenda will continue to advance the Commonwealth and our region.”

"Day in Frankfort" is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, and is totally virtual due to the pandemic.

It will be divided into morning and afternoon sessions, and will include time for participants to connect directly with elected officials and ask questions.

Morning session - 9 to 10:30 a.m.

House Speaker David Osborne (R), State Rep. Adam Koenig (R), State Rep. Sal Santoro (R), Senate President Robert Stivers (R).

Afternoon session - 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, lobbyist Amy Wickliffe, political adviser Sherman Brown.

Registration for “Day in Frankfort” is free for NKY Chamber members, $25 for non-members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. For additional information, and to register, visit www.nkychamber.com/events. Pre-registration is required.

