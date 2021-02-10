Greyhound Tavern Listed as Ky.'s "Most Legendary Restaurant" in National Profile

Ft. Mitchell's Greyhound Tavern was noted as Kentucky's most legendary restaurant in an article produced by LoveFood and MSN, which profiled the most legendary restaurants in each state.

The Greyhound Tavern has operated for nearly a century and was acquired recently by Taylor Mill-based One Holland Restaurant Group.

The LoveFood article said:

A timeless Southern restaurant, the Greyhound Tavern charms with its historic setting that takes diners back to the 1920s, when it was first opened as Dixie Tea Room. Today, the restaurant offers comforting and familiar fuss-free dishes: the fried chicken is the star of the show, however, you shouldn't miss out on the thick-sliced breaded sweet onions either. Saved room for dessert? Good, because their homemade bread pudding is a Greyhound Tavern staple. Reservations are currently recommended.

"When we bought the Greyhound last year, I told my partners this would be an absolute jewel in our company," said One Holland founder and CEO Gary Holland, an Independence native and Lakeside Park resident who grew up eating at the Greyhound.

"I grew up loving the Greyhound, I always knew that it was special, but I had no idea just how special," Holland said. "The loyalty of the customers is amazing. We turn 100 years old next month, and to see the following the Greyhound has had for so many years is truly incredibly."

Holland, who began his career as a business manager and attorney at DBL Law in Crestview Hills, purchased the Greyhound along with DBL Managing Partner Bob Hoffer, of Fort Mitchell, and former DBL Partner Bob Stevens, of Villa Hills.

The Greyhound Tavern was founded in 1921 as the Dixie Tea Room.

-Staff report

Photo: The Greyhound Tavern (RCN file)