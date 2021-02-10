Kleier Named Chief Communications Officer at Notre Dame Academy

Notre Dame Academy named Jane Kleier its chief communications officer.

Kleier has been with the Park Hills Catholic high school for girls since 2012 serving as its director of marketing and communications.

The new position reflects a promotion, recognizing Kleier's successes in her current role at the school, said NDA President Dr. Laura Koehl.

“Jane has played a significant role in our decision-making and communication efforts at Notre Dame Academy, including most recently dealing with the communication issues brought about by COVID-19,” Dr. Koehl said.

“Her community connections, training and experience, communication expertise, and positive outlook have been invaluable to our organization over the past eight years, but her strengths were particularly apparent in recent months as we dealt with the ever-changing need to communicate information to our students and parents about our response to the pandemic.”

In her new leadership role, Kleier will continue to manage communications, marketing, and public relations at the school while working closely with the NDA leadership team to ensure it takes a strategic approach in its communication efforts with all stakeholders and others, including community engagement, building strategic partnerships, and providing crisis management, a news release said.

Kleier is an alumna of Notre Dame and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in journalism at Xavier University. She previously worked professionally in broadcasting as a writer, director, and producer in the Cincinnati area, winning three regional Emmy Awards.

She serves on the communications committee at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.

-Staff report

Photo provided