Valentine's Day-Inspired Scavenger Hunt Planned in Newport

Like a similar event at Thanksgiving in Covington, the Finders Keepers Scavenger Hunt returns, this time at Valentine's Day and in Newport.

The Catalytic Fund, the private organization that aids developers and developments in Northern Kentucky's river cities, has created the new hunt at Newport on the Levee as part of the landmark's Love on the Levee event.

That event is scheduled for Saturday, February 13 at the Levee's Bridgeview Box Park, though the hunt can be completed on Friday evening or at any time on Saturday or Sunday.

There will be live music, a build-your-own-bouquet bar, food and drink specials and free goodie bags for the first 50 kids.

The scavenger hunt clues are based around the art and businesses at the Levee. It takes about 45 minutes to complete and can be done on Friday evening and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Players will find clues, solve puzzles and crack a secret code for the chance to win prizes from Kon Tiki, Leaf and Limb, and Little Spoon Bakery. All the clue locations are either outside or under the Box Park tent.

Finders Keepers is designed to be a fun activity for couples, groups of friends and families. For more information and to do the hunt, visit www.NKYFindersKeepers.com.

-Staff report