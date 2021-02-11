COVID-19: Positivity Rate Lowest Since Early November; 210 NKY Cases

Kentucky's COVID-19 daily case count and positivity rate continues to decline.

On Thursday, the state confirmed an additional 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, including 210 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 104 in Kenton Co., 59 in Boone Co., 34 in Campbell Co., 12 in Grant Co., and one in Pendleton Co.

The positivity rate dropped to 7.08%, the lowest since November 6.

The state counted 36 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. None were local.

There are currently 1,142 people hospitalized across the state including 278 in intensive care units and 156 on ventilators.

Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund

In partnership with the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC), Governor Andy Beshear relaunched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund on Monday with an additional $264 million to keep Kentuckians housed throughout the pandemic.

Starting Feb. 15, tenants who qualify can apply for rent and utility assistance to cover their past-due and future bills. If approved, lump sum, direct payments will be made to landlords and utility providers.

-Staff report

Image shows daily incidence rate, the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per day over seven days