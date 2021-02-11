Edgewood Recognizes Its Firefighters

Mayor John Link informed Edgewood city council that he had received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and expects his second in a few weeks.

He also explained that there are some pieces of legislation at the General Assembly to keep an eye on, particularly ones related to the state retirement system, and one related to how cities deal with utilities and franchise agreements.

Link also said that Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochlemann explained that the city will be eligible for a discount in the rate of occupational and payroll tax it pays, saving $20,000 to $25,000 on the year.

Fire Chief Tom Dickman noted that his department was unable to have its annual awards dinner but he wanted to announce the winners:

Captain Shawn Kleier was noted for his forty years of service to the city, rising through the ranks from his start in 1980. He is retiring and received a leather fire bucket engraved with his name.

Assistant Chief Chris Amon, who served the city for nearly thirty years before retiring at the end of 2019. He is now chief of the Fort Thomas fire department. For his service in Edgewood, Amon received a fire ax with his name engraved on it.

Firefighter/EMT Doug Talbert has logged 25 years of service, and received an engraved bell. Fire Lieutenant Mark Messmer has put in 20 years in the city, and Firefighter/Medic Mike Harris and firefighter/EMT Dan Richman have 15 years under their belts. Each received a pin.

Five-year veterans are firefighter/Medic Paul Bircham, recruitment/retention coordinator Megan Bohman-Walter, firefighter/EMT Tanner Dickman, firefighter/EMT Ben Meiners, firefighter/medic Jacob Shafer, and firefighter Aex Slawnyk. They also received a pin.

Firefighter of the year was Captain Tony Lauman, and EMS personnel of the year is ALS coordinator Chris Snyder.

Council voted to cancel the regular council meeting on February 15 because it is Presidents Day.

There will be a special event for residents of Edgewood at Foam Warriors in Florence on February 19 from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor