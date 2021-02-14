COVID-19: Fifth Straight Week with Declining Cases in Ky.

Kentucky just completed its fifth consecutive week with declining COVID-19 cases, and a positivity rate that continues to drop as well.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,710 newly confirmed cases on Sunday afternoon.

The governor said that the state had not seen that many weeks of consecutive declines since the pandemic began last year.

The positivity rate is 6.78% as of Sunday.

In five Northern Kentucky counties this week, there were a total of 1,363 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday through Sunday with 561 in Kenton Co., 422 in Boone Co., 269 in Campbell Co., 81 in Grant Co., and 30 in Pendleton Co.

"This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction," Beshear said Friday. "But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all.”

-Staff report