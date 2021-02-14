Football Returns to Crestview Hills with Saints Win on the Road

Football is back in Crestview Hills after a delayed start to the NAIA and Mid-South Conference's season courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas More opened the season on the road with a victory at Cumberland (Tenn.), 19-14.

The Saints (1-0) gained 391 yards in the contest, 171 in rushing and 220 in passing, compared to 195 total yards for Cumberland.

Sophomore quarterback Jay Volpenhein was 18 for 34 in passing for those 220 yards and gave up one interception. He rushed the ball 14 times for 91 yards and one touchdown, including the last score for the Saints to put the game away.

Senior running back Monalo Caldwell carried the ball twenty-two times for 43 yards. Junior wide receiver Craig Wills had five catches for 66 yards while sophomore wide receiver Roques Dowdy had two catches for 49 yards.

Sophomore linebacker Del Thomas and junior linebacker Petyon Van Horn each had eight tackles in the game. Senior defensive back Brian Manning, Jr. had five tackles.

Thomas More hosts Campbellsville at BB&T Field in Crestview Hills next Friday at 7 p.m.

