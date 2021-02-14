NKU Homecoming, Black History Events Go Virtual, Include Keynote Speaker Angela Davis

Northern Kentucky University's annual alumni weekend and homecoming festivities are virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Norse Up to the Roaring Twenties" is scheduled for Feb. 16 - 20.

The weeklong celebration features a blend of virtual gatherings and Norse pride traditions on campus, including a window-painting competition and helmet-decorating contest, in an effort to keep the NKU community healthy. Activities kick off with Black History Month Celebration Keynote Speaker Angela Davis, a political activist, philosopher and author.

NKU's Black Alumni Council virtual events, such as the "Black Norse Homecoming Experience," showcase excellence from the campus community.

Community members are also invited to take an inside look at an interesting topic and learn something new with the university's Making Teaching Public celebration from Feb. 17-18. Thirteen classes will be available for anyone to attend at no cost—from teaching K-5 students reading skills to creating a village's brand identity in the Czech Republic.

"Even though our Homecoming Weekend will look different this year, we are still celebrating the successes and resilience of our Norse family. Our campus community has embodied what it truly means to be a Norse, and our alumni continue their support for our students and make a positive impact across the globe," said Dr. Eddie Howard, vice president for student affairs. "Now, you can enjoy the celebration in the comfort of your own home."

NKU hosts a virtual pep rally before the men's basketball team tips off against Wright State Raiders on ESPN+ to culminate the celebration on Saturday Feb. 20. NKU's Campus Royalty will also be announced before the game.

The Alumni Association has partnered with EXPO to bring custom Homecoming and Alumni Weekend experiences straight to the your doorstep. Alumni and friends can gear up for game time with an NKU Spirit Box, enjoy a custom craft beer tasting experience from Dead Low Brewing and prepare your favorite game day foods with ingredients and tutorials from Tablespoon Cooking Co.

For the full lineup and additional information of Homecoming festivities, visit here.

-Staff report