NKU Splits Pair of Games at Green Bay, Wraps Up Regular Season Next Week

Northern Kentucky split a pair of games at Green Bay on Friday and Saturday, losing in overtime on Friday and winning on Saturday.

The Norse are now 12-9 overall and 10-6 in the Horizon League.

Trevon Faulkner led NKU on Saturday with 21 points while Marques Warrick scored 19 and David Bohm added 8.

Northern Kentucky returns to BB&T Arena to close out the regular season with two games against Wright State. Tip-off on Friday, Feb. 19, is set for 6 p.m., while the Feb. 20 showdown will begin at 5 p.m.

The women's team dropped a pair of games to Wright State at home over the weekend, falling to 6-9 overall and 6-4 in the Horizon League.

Ivy Turner led NKU with 14 points on Saturday while Lindsey Duvall added 10.

It was the final home game for Norse seniors.

NKU finishes the regular season with a two-game road trip at Oakland on Friday and Saturday.

-Staff report