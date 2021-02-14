Thomas More Women Roll On, Men Fall

The top-ranked Thomas More University women’s basketball defeated Freed-Hardeman University, 68-42, on Saturday, improving to 22-1 overall and 17-1 in the Mid-South Conference.

Zoie Barth led the Saints with 15 points while Taylor Clos added 13 and Summer Secrist scored 10.

Thomas More returns to action on Monday at Pikeville.

The men's team lost at home on Saturday to Freed-Hardeman, 73-68, falling to 13-8 overall and 11-8 in the Mid-South.

Reid Jolly led the Saints with 17 points while Ryan Batte added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Thomas More travels to Campbellsville for a road match-up on Thursday.

-Staff report