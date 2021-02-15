COVID-19: Only 70 Cases in NKY; Child Care Workers Eligible for Vaccine

Kentucky recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 case count in some time, and Governor Andy Beshear also announced Monday that child care workers are now included as part pf phase 1b in vaccine distribution.

That means those workers are eligible to vaccinated now.

“We are seeing some of the best COVID-19 news that’s been out there since we began this fight. These positive COVID-19 trends may be from the cold weather keeping people from going places that they would otherwise, but I think it’s more than that," Beshear said. "I think we’ve reached a point in the pandemic where we all know multiple people that we’ve lost, and we realize how effective wearing a mask is, we see the light at the end of the tunnel and we want to protect one another as we get there.”

The state recorded only 723 cases on Monday, including just 70 in five Northern Kentucky counties. There were 27 in Boone Co., 23 in Kenton Co., 16 in Campbell Co., and 4 in Grant Co. Pendleton Co. did not count a single new case on Monday.

The incidence rate for local counties keeps them in the state's red zone, meaning that virus remains considered to be widespread, though the rate, which is calculated by taking into account the daily positive cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, is lower locally than it has been in some time.

An image of the current rate is above. Counties with an incidence rate of 25 or above are classified as red.

The state has seen five weeks of declining case counts for the first time since the pandemic arrived in Kentucky on March 6 last year.

Adam Mather, Cabinet for Health and Family Services inspector general, also updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities.

“We are seeing really positive trends, not only in Kentucky as a whole, but specifically in long-term care which was hit very hard by COVID-19,” Mather said. “We’re seeing decreasing numbers of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Today is the first day that we’ve reported no facility in the state of Kentucky has 15 or more active cases. We are expanding the federal vaccination program for long-term care into other residential spaces, including low-income, elderly congregate housing, Supports for Community Living residences and more.”

Meanwhile, the state counted nine new deaths on Monday, bringing the state's total to 4,291 since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate is now 6.57%.

There are currently 969 people hospitalized across the state including 268 in intensive care units and 132 on ventilators.

-Staff report