COVID-19: Five from NKY Die; Feds Increasing State's Vaccine Allotment

Five people from Northern Kentucky are among the twenty-seven COVID-19 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday.

They include 54- and 65-year old men from Boone Co., and 76-, 83-, and 90-year old women from Kenton Co.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state recorded an additional 1,255 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 155 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 56 in Kenton, 51 in Boone, 30 in Campbell Co., 14 in Grant Co., and 4 in Pendleton Co.

Across the state, there are currently 935 people hospitalized, including 272 in intensive care units and 133 on ventilators.

The state's positivity rate is 6.58%.

Meanwhile, Beshear said that the federal government is increasing Kentucky's vaccine supply.

“The federal government is once again increasing our vaccine supply. The Biden administration announced today they will send 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to states per week, up from 11 million last week,” said Beshear. “The administration will also double the number of doses sent directly to retail pharmacies. Next week, Kentucky is expected to receive 87,860 vaccine doses.”

Kroger regional vaccine sites in the state will be open on Thursday, including the one at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.

-Staff report