NKY Counties in Top 10 for Purchasing Power

Three Northern Kentucky counties are among the top ten in Kentucky with the most purchasing power, according to analysis by Smart Asset.

The study identified counties where average living expenses are most affordable for people living there, and measured the cost of living relative to income to determine purchasing power.

Boone County ranked third, behind only Oldham and Spencer counties, with a purchasing power index rating of 82.32, as calculated by Smart Asset.

The annual cost of living in Boone Co. was calculated to be $45,272 while the median income $78,327.

The county ranked 296 nationally.

Kenton County ranked sixth in the state with a $39,284 cost of living and a $64,339 median income, and a purchasing power index of 56.74. It ranked 592 nationally.

Campbell County ranked ninth in the state with a $39,182 cost of living and a $63,050 median income, and a purchasing power index of 54.89. It ranked 713 nationally.

The full results and methodology can be found here.

-Staff report