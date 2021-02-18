COVID-19: More NKY Vaccination Sites Added; 88 Cases in NKY

COVID-19 cases continue to be lower than earlier this year across Kentucky, including five Northern Kentucky counties which saw only a combined 88 new cases on Thursday.

The previous day, the five counties recorded 134.

The four-day total so far this week in Kenton, Boone, Campbell, Grant, and Pendleton counties is 447.

An 85-year old man from Kenton County died on Wednesday from COVID-19-related causes while a 101-year old woman from the county died on Thursday.

Kentucky counted 963 new cases on Thursday statewide, though the positivity rate ticked up back over 7% at 7.07%.

In another positive trend, the local counties' incidence rate continues to decline. The incidence rate is calculated by taking the average daily positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Certain restrictions come with each level of an incidence rate and Northern Kentucky has been in the red zone, the state's highest rating reflecting widespread infection of at least 25 cases daily per 100,000 people, since late last year.

As of Thursday, Pendleton dropped back to yellow with an incidence rate of 13.7. Grant narrowly missed the reduced designation with a rate of 25.1.

Kenton, Boone, and Campbell counties are all between 27 and 28, remaining in the red zone though each has its lowest incidence rate in months. An image showing the surrounding counties' incidence rate can be seen above.

There are currently 935 people hospitalized for COVID acorss the state including 260 in intensive care units and 130 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear announced additional 28 vaccination sites across the state, including in Northern Kentucky, bringing Kentucky's total to 291 sites.

“There is now a provider that has vaccine close to where everybody lives in the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “There are some areas where you might have to drive just a little bit further, but we continue to add new sites for greater convenience. In many ways, we wish you could just call one number to sign up, but we are building for the future so there will be many sites available when vaccine supply increases to what we need.”

A new Kroger site was added to the company's store in Walton at 635 Chestnut Drive, while a Walmart site was added to the store in Alexandria at 6711 Alexandria Pike. Kentucky is currently vaccinating those who qualify as phases 1a and 1b. Details on those phases and how to sign up for the vaccine can be found here.